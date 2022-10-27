Left Menu

Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal's romantic track 'Tum Bhi Raahi' from 'Mili' out now

Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, 'Mili' marks Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 12:01 IST
Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal's romantic track 'Tum Bhi Raahi' from 'Mili' out now
Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Makers of the upcoming survival thriller film 'Mili' unveiled the second song of the film 'Tum Bhi Raahi' on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a glimpse of the song.

Sung by A.R Rahman and Shashaa Tirupati and penned by Javed Akhtar, the song gives a positive and romantic vibe. Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, 'Mili' marks Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor.

'Mili' is touted to be a survivor-thriller film and is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie 'Helen'. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received a massive response from the audience. 'Mili' will face a big bollywood clash with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot'.

Meanwhile, the 'Dhadak' actor was recently seen in the comedy film 'GoodLuck Jerry' which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from 'Mili', she will also be seen in an upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023, and in Karan Johar's next 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' along with Rajkummar Rao. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022