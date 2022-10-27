Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal's romantic track 'Tum Bhi Raahi' from 'Mili' out now

Makers of the upcoming survival thriller film 'Mili' unveiled the second song of the film 'Tum Bhi Raahi' on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a glimpse of the song.

Sung by A.R Rahman and Shashaa Tirupati and penned by Javed Akhtar, the song gives a positive and romantic vibe. Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, 'Mili' marks Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor.

'Mili' is touted to be a survivor-thriller film and is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie 'Helen'. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received a massive response from the audience. 'Mili' will face a big bollywood clash with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot'.

Meanwhile, the 'Dhadak' actor was recently seen in the comedy film 'GoodLuck Jerry' which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from 'Mili', she will also be seen in an upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023, and in Karan Johar's next 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' along with Rajkummar Rao. (ANI)

