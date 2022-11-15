Left Menu

PM Modi mourns death of Telugu actor Krishna

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 12:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of veteran Telugu film actor Krishna and said his demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment.

''Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment,'' Modi tweeted.

He said in this sad hour his thoughts are with Mahesh Babu, the superstar son of Krishna, and his entire family.

The veteran actor, 80, died early on Tuesday at a Hyderabad-based private super-specialty hospital where he was undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

