PM Modi mourns death of Telugu actor Krishna
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of veteran Telugu film actor Krishna and said his demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment.
''Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment,'' Modi tweeted.
He said in this sad hour his thoughts are with Mahesh Babu, the superstar son of Krishna, and his entire family.
The veteran actor, 80, died early on Tuesday at a Hyderabad-based private super-specialty hospital where he was undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Krishna
- Mahesh Babu
- Krishna Garu
- Telugu
- Modi
- Narendra Modi
- Hyderabad
ALSO READ
Telugu series 'Aha Na Pellanta' to premiere on ZEE5 next month
Ashish shines as U Mumba win hard-fought contest against Telugu Titans
Have always wanted to work in Telugu, Tamil movies: Varun Dhawan
Switch Mobility elevates Mahesh Babu as CEO
Regional parties in Telugu states are 'match fixing', only Congress can fight BJP: Jairam Ramesh