Man arrested for pouring acid on wife in UP's Shahjahanpur

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 15-11-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 15:41 IST
A 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after her husband poured acid on her, police here said on Tuesday.

The woman has been admitted to the medical college hospital and her husband arrested, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said the couple had a dispute for the past 10 years and lived separately.

The woman, who worked at the medical college as a private employee, was on her way to work when her husband accosted her at the entrance gate. After an altercation, the man threw acid at her, said Kumar.

The accused was arrested from the spot and his wife has been admitted to the medical college, Kumar added.

