Check out first glimpse of B-town's new mommy-daddy Bipasha, Karan with their little "Devi"

New parents in B-town Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover brought home their newborn 'Devi' on Tuesday. The couple smiled while posing with the newborn outside their Mumbai residence. Several fan pages devoted to them posted images of the new parents with their daughter Devi.

Check out the photo here: [{bf33488d-d866-414b-ae0f-1d007f2928e1:intradmin/ANI-20221115123812.png}]

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child on Saturday. Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child six years after their marriage.

Taking to her Instagram, the new mommy shared a picture of her newborn's feet along with a sweet caption. The picture read, 12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Recently, celebrity couples Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt and Gurmeet Choudhary - Debina Bonnerjee also welcomed baby girls. Bipasha and Karan, on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby. Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. (ANI)

