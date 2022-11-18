Singer Waqar Khan joins NC
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-11-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 15:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Emerging singer from Jammu and Kashmir Waqar Khan joined the National Conference (NC) here on Friday.
''Prominent social activist and youth icon @im_waqarkhan along with scores of his supporters joined JKNC in presence Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah,'' a party spokesman tweeted.
Khan, hailing from Gurez area of the valley, has become popular among the youngsters for his singing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir Waqar Khan
- Omar Abdullah
- JKNC
- Jammu
- National
- Farooq Abdullah
- Gurez
- @im_waqarkhan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi: 30 foreign nationals deported for overstaying in Dwarka
Kerala to host first international Indie music festival' from Nov 9
Airtel powers swanky new terminal in Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru with ultrafast 5G Plus
International Road Federation launches Pilot Project for a Blockchain-based Road Safety Platform with Super Mobile App
International Road Federation Launches Pilot Project for a Blockchain-based Road Safety Platform with Super Mobile App