Singer Waqar Khan joins NC

Emerging singer from Jammu and Kashmir Waqar Khan joined the National Conference (NC) here on Friday.

''Prominent social activist and youth icon @im_waqarkhan along with scores of his supporters joined JKNC in presence Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah,'' a party spokesman tweeted.

Khan, hailing from Gurez area of the valley, has become popular among the youngsters for his singing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)