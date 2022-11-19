Left Menu

Patnaik declares Odia movie DAMaN tax free

The Odisha government has declared Odia movie DAMaN as tax free keeping in view its social impact.The Chief Ministers Office in a release on Friday said that the DAMaN movie is receiving a massive response from people.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-11-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 12:21 IST
Patnaik declares Odia movie DAMaN tax free

The Odisha government has declared Odia movie DAMaN as tax free keeping in view its social impact.

The Chief Minister’s Office in a release on Friday said that the DAMaN movie is receiving a massive response from people. The film is based on the Odisha government’s Malaria prevention programme in tribal-based Malkangiri district.

DAMaN stands for ‘Durgama Anchala re Malaria Nirakarana’ (Eradication of malaria in remote area). The movie shows the efforts of a young doctor who set an example of humanity during his service on the large canvas.

Patnaik said the movie will inspire the Health Department and stream positivity and strengthen government employees to work towards public interest and welfare in the remote areas.

The chief minister said all departments in the state should work cooperatively just like they did during the pandemic period. Being united, efforts for public interest and welfare will bring positive results, he said.

Meanwhile, the movie starring prominent Odia actors Babushaan and Dipanwit Dashmohapatra in the lead roles has received a huge response from the audience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
3
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022