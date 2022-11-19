'Vadh' poster features Sanjay Mishra in a never seen before intense avatar

While recently the audience witnessed the first teaser poster of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer 'Vadh', now the makers are here with another poster of Sanjay Mishra to give us a glimpse of the thrilling world of Vadh on Friday. Taking to Twitter, Luv Films dropped a poster along with a caption.

They wrote, "Every Story Has A Reason. Know The Reason Of #Vadh only in cinemas on 9 Dec." https://twitter.com/LuvFilms/status/1593474065087406081

In the new poster, Sanjay Mishra can be seen reading Manohar Kahaniyan magazine while maintaining a sheer intensity on his face. Moreover, seems like 'Vadh' is surely going to be a one of its kind film with the presence of two veteran actors, Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta coming together on the screen.

The film is written and directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu. It is touted to be a thriller drama. The film is produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions. Produced and presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. More details regarding the film are awaited. (ANI)

