Left Menu

Interfaith couple's wedding reception cancelled in Walkar's hometown in Maharashtra

A news channel editor on Friday morning tweeted a picture of the reception invite and linked it to the Walkar murder case using hashtags LoveJihad and ActOfTerrorism.The event was to take place on Sunday evening at a hall in Vasai West area, a local police official told PTI.After the tweet went viral, local Hindu and Muslim organisations in Vasai called the owner of the hall and asked him to cancel the event for the sake of peace in the area, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 18:01 IST
Interfaith couple's wedding reception cancelled in Walkar's hometown in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

A reception of a newly married Hindu-Muslim couple was cancelled in Maharashtra's Vasai town following opposition from local organizations in the wake of Shraddha Walkar's murder, police said on Saturday.

Walkar (27) and her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala who is arrested for allegedly murdering her brutally in May this year hailed from Vasai in Palghar district near Mumbai. A news channel editor on Friday morning tweeted a picture of the reception invite and linked it to the Walkar murder case using hashtags `LoveJihad' and `ActOfTerrorism'.

The event was to take place on Sunday evening at a hall in Vasai West area, a local police official told PTI.

After the tweet went viral, local Hindu and Muslim organisations in Vasai called the owner of the hall and asked him to cancel the event for the sake of peace in the area, the official said. The families of the couple on Saturday visited Manikpur police station and informed that the reception had been put on hold, he said. The woman, who is Hindu, is 29 years old while her husband, a Muslim, is 32 years old and both knew each other for the last 11 years, the official said.

Members of both the families supported their relationship and the couple had a registered marriage in a court on November 17.

Around 200 guests were expected for the reception on Sunday, they told police. There is no so-called Love Jihad angle to this case, the official said.

`Love Jihad' refers to allegations by some right-wing organizations that there exists a conspiracy to convert Hindu women to Islam by marrying them. PTI DC KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
3
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022