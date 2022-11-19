Left Menu

Tara Sutaria's birthday: From Arjun Kapoor to Ananya Panday, see how B-town celebs wished her

Tara Sutaria turned a year older on Saturday and to wish her on her big day many celebrities took to Instagram to extend warm wishes to her.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 18:13 IST
Tara Sutaria (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Tara Sutaria turned 27 on Friday and to wish her on her big day many celebrities took to Instagram to extend warm wishes to her. Tara's co-star in 'Ek Villain Returns' Arjun Kapoor, who she fondly considers one of her closest friends in the industry, took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday food lovin, joke crackin nickname barin fool. Taruuuu have a Faruuu year ahead!!!"

Tara replied to Arjun's wish by reposting the photo on her Instagram story and wrote, "Thank you grumpoo sweetoo favuuuu (Gosh I miss pissing you off!!!)" Tara's first co-star from 'Student Of The Year 2' also posted a super cute wish for her on Instagram. She posted an old photo from their shoot days and even expressed how much she missed her. Ananya wrote, "Missing these days and you (just a little bit). Happy birthday (s) TARA. Sending air kisses and cuddles and hoping for some Parsi food you made in return."

Tiger Shroff, who was also Tara's co-star in 'Studen Of The Year 2' wished her on the occasion. Tiger attached a sweet note to a clip wherein both the actors could be seen dancing together. He wrote, "happy bday T @taradutaria hope you dancing the night awayyy night have the besst yearrr." Punit Malhotra, who directed 'Student Of The Year 2', wrote, "Happy Birthday my beautiful friend! Have the bestest year ahead and keep shining!"

Tara's childhood friend, singer Armaan Malik also shared a heartfelt note for the 'Tadap' actor and her twin sister. He shared a photo with Tara and her twin sister Pia and wrote, "pretty much sums up my relationship w these crazies. Birthday love to my fav twins @piasutaria @tarasutaria". Actor Rakulpreet Singh also extended warm wishes to Tara. She wrote, "Happy Birthday! I hope all your birthday wishes and dreams come true @tarasutaria."

On the work front, Tsra made her film debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' in the year 2019 alongside Ananya Panday. She was last seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' which also starred Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham. She will next be seen in the thriller 'Apurva'.

Apurva is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will see Tara Sutaria in a never seen avatar, based on a story that will keep audiences hooked right to the very end. Earlier in July, Tara announced the film on her Instagram with a special post that she captioned, "Fearless has a new face, and her name is #APURVA! I am so honoured and thrilled to play such a strong, powerful young woman. Apurva is a game of survival with impossible odds. A nerve-wracking tale that keeps you hooked till the end."

'Apurva' marks the 27-year-old actor's first female-oriented film of her career. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

