Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's romantic thriller 'Kurbaan' turns 13

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's romantic thriller film 'Kurbaan' on Sunday turned 13. Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a post which they captioned, "A tale of love & sacrifice! #13YearsOfKurbaan."

Helmed by Rensil D'Silva and produced by Karan Johar 'Kurbaan' also starred Om Puri, Vivek Oberoi, Dia Mirza and Kirron Kher in prominent roles.

The film was released in the year 2009 and got decent responses from the audience. 'Kurbaan' marked Saif and Kareena's fourth on-screen collaboration after 'LOC: Kargil', 'Omkara' and 'Tashan'.

Songs of the film still remain unforgettable even after 13 years of its release. The couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. Saif, on the other hand, was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Hrithik Roshan. He will be next seen in a Pan India film 'Adipurush' alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. (ANI)

