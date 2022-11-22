Left Menu

'Goodbye' to premiere on Netflix next month

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 15:54 IST
'Goodbye' to premiere on Netflix next month
Family drama ''Goodbye'' will be available on Netflix from December 2, the streamer said Tuesday.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna, the film was released in theatres on October 7.

The Indian arm of Netflix shared the premiere date on its official Twitter page.

''Say hello to Goodbye - a bittersweet story that's coming to warm your winter up. Arrives December 2nd,'' the tweet read.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co, the film also stars Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

