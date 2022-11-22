Trisha Krishnan wraps filming on maiden web series 'Brinda'

Trisha Krishnan has finished shooting for her debut OTT series ''Brinda'', the actor announced on Tuesday.

The ''Ponniyin Selvan: I'' star shared the news on Instagram and posted a photo from the show's set.

''And it’s a wrap. Thank you to each and every one who worked by, with and for #Brinda Season 1 on its way... (sic),'' Krishnan wrote.

The 39-year-old actor reportedly plays the role of a cop in the Telugu-language series, directed by Surya Vangala.

''Brinda'' will debut on a leading streaming platform soon.

Krishnan was most recently seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus ''Ponniyin Selvan: I''. Her upcoming projects include ''Sathuranga Vettai 2'' with Arvind Swamy, Mohanlal-starrer ''Ram'' and ''The Road''.

