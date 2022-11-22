Left Menu

Trisha Krishnan wraps filming on maiden web series 'Brinda'

Trisha Krishnan has finished shooting for her debut OTT series Brinda, the actor announced on Tuesday.The Ponniyin Selvan I star shared the news on Instagram and posted a photo from the shows set.And its a wrap. Thank you to each and every one who worked by, with and for Brinda Season 1 on its way...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 16:55 IST
Trisha Krishnan wraps filming on maiden web series 'Brinda'
  • Country:
  • India

Trisha Krishnan has finished shooting for her debut OTT series ''Brinda'', the actor announced on Tuesday.

The ''Ponniyin Selvan: I'' star shared the news on Instagram and posted a photo from the show's set.

''And it’s a wrap. Thank you to each and every one who worked by, with and for #Brinda Season 1 on its way... (sic),'' Krishnan wrote.

The 39-year-old actor reportedly plays the role of a cop in the Telugu-language series, directed by Surya Vangala.

''Brinda'' will debut on a leading streaming platform soon.

Krishnan was most recently seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus ''Ponniyin Selvan: I''. Her upcoming projects include ''Sathuranga Vettai 2'' with Arvind Swamy, Mohanlal-starrer ''Ram'' and ''The Road''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
2
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
3
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
4
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022