Dr Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson dies aged 75

Wilko Johnson, guitarist for 1970s pub-rock band Dr Feelgood and influencer of Britain's punk rock movement, has died aged 75. A statement on Johnson's Twitter page said the musician had passed away at home on Monday. No further details were given.

Johnson was diagnosed with late stage pancreatic cancer in early 2013 and said he was embarking on a farewell tour. A year later, he underwent major surgery and was declared cancer-free. Born in Canvey Island, Essex, Johnson found fame with Dr Feelgood, whose driving R&B rock and his choppy guitar playing influenced English punk. He later joined Ian Drury & The Blockheads in 1980 before concentrating on his Wilko Johnson Band.

Johnson was also an actor, portraying executioner Ilyn Payne in hit fantasy drama "Game of Thrones".

