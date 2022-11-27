Left Menu

'Thrilled to the moon': Keke Palmer shares her excitement about hosting Saturday Night Live

According to Deadline, a USA-based news outlet, Saturday Night Live is returning till December 3, with Keke Palmer taking over Studio 8H as host of the long-running late-night sketch show.

27-11-2022
Keke Palmer (Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

Actor-singer Keke Palmer is leaving no stone unturned for her upcoming 'Saturday Night Live' aka SNL's episode. According to Deadline, a USA-based news outlet, Saturday Night Live is returning till December 3, with Keke Palmer taking over Studio 8H as host of the long-running late-night sketch show.

The Nope actor said that Amy Schumer is assisting her in her preparation for the performance. "I'm thrilled to the moon. I just can't wait," Palmer said in an interview with CNN. "I know it's gonna be so much fun. I'm really excited about it and just looking forward to doing it. I think it's gonna be a unique experience, but also some familiar territory. And then it'll just be fun seeing how they do it, you know, on their side of it. Because I love sketch," she added.

Palmer said Schumer talked to her about hosting SNL "and was walking me kind of through the whole thing". Schumer recently hosted the show just days before the US midterm elections.

The 'Scream Queens' alum said she simply wanted everyone to 'enjoy themselves' and 'have a good night', describing her hosting duties as a 'Broadway-ish performance'. Also discussing her ups and downs in Hollywood in the same interview, Palmer said she believes her career is currently going through "a bit of a trendy moment."

On the same night that Palmer hosts Saturday Night Live, American R&B singer SZA will perform at the show. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

