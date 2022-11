Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie has died -BBC

Singer-songwriter Christine McVie, a member of British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac, has died aged 79, BBC reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from her family.

Her family described her as a "revered musician who was loved universally," BBC reported.

