Rohit Shetty always fulfils my dream to do something different: Ranveer Singh on new film 'Cirkus'

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Friday praised his filmmaker-friend Rohit Shetty for offering him the opportunity to shine in diverse films, be it comedy or drama. After his successful outings with ''Simmba'' and ''Sooryavanshi'', Singh has once again collaborated with Shetty for the upcoming comedy ''Cirkus''.

He said the movie fulfilled his dream of working with comedy giants like Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra.

''For the past 15 years, the most loved comedy in Hindi cinema is ‘Golmaal’. I have been waiting for 15 years to be part of a film like this and it is a dream come true to work with genius talents like Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever and all our senior actors.

''Rohit sir always fulfils my dream, he was the first one to present me as a cop and now he made me do comedy. To make the audience laugh, we have made this film so that they forget all their worries,” Singh told reporters at the trailer launch press conference of “Cirkus”.

The 37-year-old actor said his equation with Shetty goes beyond work as he considers him an elder brother.

The “83” star said he has been a fan of Shetty’s movies and when he first got the opportunity to team up with him on the 2018 action-drama “Simmba”, it was a huge deal.

''Our collaboration is very special. We say, director-actor duo, but this is beyond work. He is like my big brother that I have been blessed with. I wanted to be adopted by Rohit Shetty’s family and that has happened,” he said.

The film is based on William Shakespeare's classic play 'The Comedy of Errors', which revolves around two sets of identical twins, who were accidentally separated at birth.

Calling Singh one of the most hardworking artists from the industry, Shetty said he is fascinated by the energy and dedication of the actor.

Singh thinks about the film all the time, the director said, recalling an incident when he made ''Simmba'' with the actor.

''He was to get married and we had to finish shooting ‘Simmba’ on time. We worked 20 hours a day and his energy level and dedication remains the same throughout the day,” the director said.

“Cirkus” also stars Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others.

“Cirkus” is set to arrive in theatres on December 23. The movie is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and presented by T-Series.

