ANI | Updated: 04-12-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 15:17 IST
Surprise! Keke Palmer confirms pregnancy during 'SNL' monologue
Keke Palmer (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Keke Palmer, the presenter of 'Saturday Night Live,' made a considerable announcement when the show resumed following the holiday break: she is expecting a baby! According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, during her energetic and hilarious monologue on her big year as the star of "Nope" and being nominated for an Academy Award, which she joked didn't actually happen, Palmer, delivered the exciting news by revealing her baby bump.

"I was trying so hard to keep it on the down-low 'cause I got a lot of stuff going on," she said in a quote reported by Variety. "You know, people kept coming up to me, 'Congratulations,' and I'm like, 'Shh, can y'all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line." According to Variety, Palmer was very game in an opening sketch spoofing the soap opera network, getting hurled into wrestling positions and thrown into furniture by Cecily Strong. At the conclusion of the sketch, it was revealed that stunt doubles were used. In a sketch called "United Tingz of Aubrey" that focused on women who had dated singers in the past, she also made fun of Drake. Later, she mocked her pregnancy by toppling a door dash driver from the womb in an ultrasound sketch.

As per a report by Variety, Palmer is expecting with her boyfriend Darius Daulton, the brother of "Insecure" star Sarunas Jackson. The hosts of Weekend Update on "Saturday Night Live" include Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, Punkie Johnson, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, and Colin Jost. As featured actors, the cast also features James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. The show's principal writers are Liz Patrick, Alison Gates, and Streeter Seidell, and Kent Sublette is the show's director. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

