ZEE5 announces season 2 of 'Pitchers'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 18:41 IST
The second season of comedy drama ''Pitchers'' will soon arrive on ZEE5, the streamer announced on Monday.

The first season, which premiered in 2015, revolved around the trials and tribulations of a group of young entrepreneurs who quit their day jobs in order to pursue their start-up venture. It starred Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Abhishek Banerjee and Gopal Dutt.

The second installment, directed by Vaibhav Bundhoo, will see the viewers meet these entrepreneurs two-and-a-half years after their tech start-up Pragati.AI was founded.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said the team is excited to announce the return of the fan-favourite series ''Pitchers'' after a long wait of seven years.

'''Pitchers' is a story that resonated with and inspired millions of people to embark on an entrepreneurial journey. ''The new season introduces new characters, new struggles, a whole new determination to make things work, and a whole lot of fun. We are sure that the audience will be super entertained and inspired after watching 'Pitchers S2','' Kalra said in a statement.

Bundhoo said the second season is going to be a level up not just in terms of story but also visually.

''The characters have evolved and so has the world of start-ups which they have to navigate. This show has always been about offering something new to the audience and we hope to live up to the love of the fans,'' added the director.

Ridhi Dogra, Sikander Kher and Ashish Vidyarthi have been added to the ensemble cast of ''Pitchers 2''.

