Left Menu

'The Flash' set to return in 2023, premiere date for final season unveiled

One of DC Comics' most loved characters 'The Flash' is all set to make a return with its upcoming ninth season and final season on The CW.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2022 08:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 08:13 IST
'The Flash' set to return in 2023, premiere date for final season unveiled
The Flash (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

One of DC Comics' most loved characters 'The Flash' is all set to make a return with its upcoming ninth season and final season on The CW. According to Deadline, an online entertainment news website, the show's new season will premiere at 8 PM on February 8.

Season 9 will pick up after the events of the previous one with Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. However, a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team must once again defy impossible odds to save the day.

"The Flash will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud," said Brad Schwartz, President, Entertainment, The CW Network. He added, "The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive."

With the ninth season, 'The Flash' becomes one of the longest-running shows on The CW. 'Supernatural', by comparison, ran for 15 seasons but began its run on The WB before it became The CW. "The Flash" began airing on CW after the switch, airing its first episode in 2014. Along with this, the show becomes DC Comics' longest-running show on The CW followed by 'Arrow' with eight seasons and 'Legends of Tomorrow' with seven seasons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
3
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022