Left Menu

Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume releasing globally in April 2023! Get the full list

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 09-12-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 17:18 IST
Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume releasing globally in April 2023! Get the full list
Suzume tells the story of a 17-year-old girl who lives in a quiet town in the Kyushu region of southwestern Japan. Suzume is Makoto Shinkai’s follow-up to Weathering With You (2019). Image Credit: Suzume / Official trailer
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Japanese animated film Suzume (Suzume no Tojimari) which was theatrically released in Japan on November 1, 2022, will premiere internationally in April 2023.

Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom recently announced that they will screen Makoto Shinkai's Suzume film worldwide except in Asia starting on April 12, 2023. Here's the release date of the movie which will screen on the following dates and countries.

April 12: France and Malta

April 13: Australia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, and New Zealand

April 14: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Gibraltar, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Kingdom, United States

The release date for Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa territories will announce soon by Crunchyroll.

On the first day of release, 1.33 million tickets has been sold and earned 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days.

The film sold 555,000 tickets in its fourth weekend and earned 747,513,070 yen (about US$5.48 million) from December 2 to 4. The film has now sold a cumulative total of 5.61 million tickets for 7,595,005,820 yen (about US$55.69 million). It is now the #87 film of all time at the Japanese box office.

Suzume is Shinkai's follow-up to Weathering With You (2019), which had a male main character. After the film Weathering With You, the writer and director Makoto Shinkai immediately decided for the film to have a female main character, and later he projected Suzume.

The film tells the story of Suzume, a 17-year-old girl who lives in a quiet town in the Kyushu region of southwestern Japan. The story starts with Suzume meeting a young man looking for a "door". The two travel together and find an old door at an abandoned house in the mountains. As if pulled by something, Suzume reaches out her hand towards the door and is pulled in. "Doors of Disaster" begin to appear across Japan, which started a series of unfortunate disasters.

The film is a journey through Japan as Suzume needs to close and lock the "Doors of Disaster" one by one to stop the disasters, as well as an adventure and battle in the modern world in search of a girl's maturity and freedom.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022