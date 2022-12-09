Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume releasing globally in April 2023! Get the full list

The Japanese animated film Suzume (Suzume no Tojimari) which was theatrically released in Japan on November 1, 2022, will premiere internationally in April 2023.

Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom recently announced that they will screen Makoto Shinkai's Suzume film worldwide except in Asia starting on April 12, 2023. Here's the release date of the movie which will screen on the following dates and countries.

April 12: France and Malta

April 13: Australia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, and New Zealand

April 14: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Gibraltar, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Kingdom, United States

The release date for Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa territories will announce soon by Crunchyroll.

On the first day of release, 1.33 million tickets has been sold and earned 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days.

The film sold 555,000 tickets in its fourth weekend and earned 747,513,070 yen (about US$5.48 million) from December 2 to 4. The film has now sold a cumulative total of 5.61 million tickets for 7,595,005,820 yen (about US$55.69 million). It is now the #87 film of all time at the Japanese box office.

Suzume is Shinkai's follow-up to Weathering With You (2019), which had a male main character. After the film Weathering With You, the writer and director Makoto Shinkai immediately decided for the film to have a female main character, and later he projected Suzume.

The film tells the story of Suzume, a 17-year-old girl who lives in a quiet town in the Kyushu region of southwestern Japan. The story starts with Suzume meeting a young man looking for a "door". The two travel together and find an old door at an abandoned house in the mountains. As if pulled by something, Suzume reaches out her hand towards the door and is pulled in. "Doors of Disaster" begin to appear across Japan, which started a series of unfortunate disasters.

The film is a journey through Japan as Suzume needs to close and lock the "Doors of Disaster" one by one to stop the disasters, as well as an adventure and battle in the modern world in search of a girl's maturity and freedom.