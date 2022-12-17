Left Menu

Katie Holmes, Bobby Wooten not together anymore: Reports

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III are reportedly over. The duo has called it quits. The former couple was first spotted together in New York's central park locking lips in April, after which reports of them being together started flouting.

Bobby Wooten and Katie Holmes (Image Source: Twitter @sheholmes78). Image Credit: ANI
American actress Katie Holmes and her boyfriend of eight months, Bobby Wooten III, have reportedly called it quits. According to a report by Page Six, a source told US Weekly that the two have ended their relationship.

"Katie and Bobby broke up last week," the source told US Weekly, as per a report by Page Six. The source added that Holmes is "no longer (talking) about him to her friends."

The former couple was first spotted together in New York's central park locking lips in April, after which reports of them being together started flouting. According to Page Six, the Holmes' mother was also present there, thus hinting that the relationship was quite serious.

The following month, while attending the Moth Ball's 25th Anniversary Gala, the Grammy-nominated artist and Holmes made their red carpet debut as a pair, as per Page Six. A few weeks later, the "First Daughter" actress and the composer attended the Tribeca Film Festival while holding hands.

The Broadway veteran then went with Holmes to a close friend's wedding in the Hamptons in late June, where they allegedly engaged in some PDA, according to Page Six. In September, the ex-lovers even went to a fashion show at Paris Fashion Week together.

Page Six reports that prior to May 2021, Holmes was dating chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. They spent eight months together as well. When they broke up, a source told Page Six that the "single mom" felt like things were "going too fast" and that Suri Cruise, her 16-year-old daughter, "always comes first." (ANI)

