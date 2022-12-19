Left Menu

One Piece Chapter 1070: Voice actors hint at a high-stake story ahead

Rob Lucci uses his power of resurrection which is scarier than Kaido. Image Credit: One Piece / Twitter
  • Country:
  • Japan

When will One Piece Chapter 1070 be released? The manga enthusiasts are a little bit disappointed as they need to wait for 14 days for the new chapter of the manga. Read further to get more information related to its release and the plotline.

One Piece chapters are currently covering the Final Arc, which means that most parts of the plot are filled with nail-biting moments. The good news is fans do not have to wait long for their favorite manga. One Piece Chapter 1070 will be released this week. A specific reason for the delay was not been shared but the release might be delayed for the Jump Festa event.

The One Piece Super Stage event concluded in the second Jump Festa. At the event, the voice actors shared the new One Piece Film: Red and dropped some previews from the upcoming manga chapter 1070 of the franchise.

As the manga is on a break while fans are eagerly waiting for the most highly anticipated One Piece Chapter 1070. The upcoming chapter will focus on the fight between Luffy vs. Rob Lucci. Both the fighters are now awakened with Devil Fruit power.

Rob Lucci uses his power of resurrection which is scarier than Kaido. Though Lucci's power will be stronger than Kaido, but Luffy will get stronger after getting the power of Resurrection from Nika's Devil Fruit. Luffy's Haoshoku Haki and Kenbunshoku Haki have also reached a high level.

The full summary or spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1070 are yet to be out. However, the new chapter will showcase "What did Luffy witness at Egghead?". The name of Luffy's new attack is known as "Gomu Gomu no Don (White) Rocket!"

One Piece Chapter 1070 may show a new disaster, but Luffy also embodies things. According to One Piece Chapter 1070 initial spoilers, Luffy creates glasses from his hair out of his imagination.

A fight between Teach vs. Shanks may happen in One Piece Chapter 1070. But the spoilers are yet to be confirmed.

One Piece Chapter 1070 will release on Sunday, December 25, 2022. The raw scans and more spoilers for the chapter will be out two to three days before the release date. But we would advise all fans to read the manga after its release on official platforms.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, VizMedi, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

