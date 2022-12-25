Left Menu

Bhumi Pednekar shares glimpse from Anil Kapoor's birthday celebration

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, in the early hours of Sunday, shared a video from actor Anil Kapoor's birthday bash.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 08:28 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 08:28 IST
Bhumi Pednekar shares glimpse from Anil Kapoor's birthday celebration
Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, in the early hours of Sunday, shared a video from actor Anil Kapoor's birthday bash. Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared a video on her stories which she captioned, "Happy birthday @anilkapoor sir may your life always be jhakaas."

In the video, Anil could be seen cutting his birthday cake and the crowd can be heard singing the birthday song for the 'Mr India' actor. After cutting his birthday cake, Anil fed the cake to his wife Sunita Kapoor.

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff could be spotted in the background in an olive green jacket. The 'Race' actor hosted a grand birthday party which marked the presence of various Bollywood celebs like Sanjay Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Farah Khan, Rani Mukerji and many more.

Actor Anil Kapoor is known for his amazing performances in films like 'Mr India', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Welcome', 'Nayak' and many more. He was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.

Helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, the film gathered decent responses from the audience. He will be next seen in an upcoming web series alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, which is an official Hindi remake of the series 'The Night Manager'.

The series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from that, he also has Siddharth Anand's next 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Bhumi, on the other hand, will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed', Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller', Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaa', Gauri Khan produced 'Bhakshak', Mudassar Aziz's 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' and a couple of more unannounced projects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022