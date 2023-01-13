House of the Dragon Season 2 updates & developments so far

House of the Dragon Season 2 was officially confirmed five days after the first season premiered on HBO. The series officially begins its pre-production stage on August 2022. Tom Glynn-Carney who played Prince / King Aegon II Targaryen confirmed in December that filming would begin in March 2023. Production is confirmed to return to Cáceres, Spain as early as spring 2023.

The series star Ewan Mitchell (Prince Aemond Targaryen) has revealed to The Face that the cast and crew will be shooting for eight months of 2023.

We're going to be shooting for eight months next year," said Mitchell. "We're in the preparation phase of that now, which is why I've got my hair buzzed off, for the wig fittings."

Still, it's very very soon to guess a release window for House of the Dragon Season 2. It seems the new episodes will be slightly delayed because these types of the most expensive productions will take some time to premiere. Chief Content Officer of HBO Casey Bloys already hinted to Vulture regarding the release of House of the Dragon Season 2. He said, "Don't expect it in '23, but I think sometime in '24."

He added: "We're just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It's not to be coy or secretive, but you don't want to say it's going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it."

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood." The drama is set 200 years before the events that played out in "Game of Thrones" and focuses on how the House of Targaryen falls into civil war.

Season 1 ends with Princess Rhaenys announcing King Viserys's death and Prince Aegon's usurpation of Dragonstone. Shocked, Rhaenyra suffers a miscarriage. Ser Erryk brings Viserys' crown and Rhaenyra is announced to be a queen Prince Daemon, believes Viserys was murdered, and this is high time for war. Vhagar kills Lucerys and Arrax.

The co-creator and executive producer Ryan Condal told Variety that Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons will be continued in House of the Dragon Season 2. The series writer Sara Hess told Variety that fans will not be disappointed with Season 2. Hess revealed "We are currently writing the finale of Season 2," while talking about the story she told, "I don't think you will be disappointed."

We will keep updating you on House of the Dragon Season 2 as soon as we get anything new. Keep eye on Devdiscourse for more news on fantasy series.