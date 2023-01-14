Left Menu

'Toolsidas Junior' to be screened at Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival

'Toolsidas Junior' to be screened at Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival
National Award-winning movie ''Toolsidas Junior'', starring Rajiv Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, will be showcased at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival.

Produced by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie will be screened as part of the Children Focus Section of the festival, to be held from January 27 to 31 here.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival is being organised by The SCO Council of Head of States in association with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting through National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

Directed by Mridul Toolsidass, the movie is set in the world of snooker and traces the story of a young boy (Varun Buddhadev), determined to return the glory of his father. ''It warms my heart to witness the phenomenal response to our film from not just the audience and critics but also the Government of India to having nominated 'Toolsidas Junior' for the collaborative film festival with Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

''I am grateful to the love and faith the audience has bestowed upon us to narrate inspiring stories that transcend boundaries and make a place in the hearts of the audience,'' Gowarikar said in a statement.

At the 68th National Film Awards last year, ''Toolsidas Junior'' bagged the National Film Award for best feature film in Hindi, while child actor Buddhadev received a special mention.

''It has been a dream run for me right from the inception. Not only was I blessed to collaborate with a maverick storyteller like Ashutosh Gowariker for my first ever film but also to narrate a story so close to my heart.

''The accolades and appreciation is the fruit of the blood and sweat put in by the entire team, I am grateful to have received such support and platforms for my debut project,'' the director said.

''Toolsidas Junior'', which released in theatres in May 2022, is produced by Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker as well as Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series. It was the final screen appearance of Kapoor who passed away in February 2021.

