Left Menu

Birthday Special: Sidharth Malhotra turns 38, check how he evolved from Karan Johar's 'student'

From the good-looking 'Munda Kukkad Kamal Da' to the iconic Captain Vikaram Batra, a 'student' of Karan Johar has come a long way.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 18:25 IST
Birthday Special: Sidharth Malhotra turns 38, check how he evolved from Karan Johar's 'student'
Sidharth Malhotra. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

From the good-looking 'Munda Kukkad Kamal Da' to the iconic Captain Vikaram Batra, a 'student' of Karan Johar has come a long way. Sidharth Malhotra, a heart-throb for women across age groups, turned 38 on Monday.

Having completed a decade in the Hindi film industry last year, this actor has proved his mettle over the years and tasted overwhelming success as well as critical acclaim with 'Shershaah'. Sidharth made his screen debut along with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the Karan Johar directorial 'Student of the Year' (2012). Unlike his two contemporaries, Sidharth's good looks hogged the limelight more than his acting chops back then.

Over the years, the 'Ittefaq' actor chose films across genres -- from the romantic comedy 'Hasee Toh Phasee', action-thriller 'Ek Villain' to family drama 'Kapoor & Sons' and patriotic drama 'Aiyaary'. The last named, however, failed to work at the box office. In Karan Malhotra's 'Brothers', in which the actor shared the screen space with Akshay Kumar, the physical transformation of Sidharth grabbed the limelight. He changed his fitness regime, and diet, gaining at least 10 kgs.

However, the fame and adulation that Sidharth received with 'Shershaah' was unlike any other film he has featured in till date. The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Since the rousing success of 'Shershah', Sidharth has been on the hot list of top directors in the industry.

Sidharth will make his web debut later this year with the 'Indian Police Force', a series directed by Rohit Shetty. A part of the director's now famous cop-verse, the series will also feature Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Sidharth has action thriller 'Yoddha' in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023