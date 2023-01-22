Left Menu

Hindustani vocalist Prabha Atre conferred with Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Lifetime Achievement Award

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-01-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 15:42 IST
Hindustani vocalist Prabha Atre conferred with Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Lifetime Achievement Award
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustani vocalist Padma Vibhushan Dr Prabha Atre was on Sunday conferred with the the Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Lifetime Achievement Award at the hands of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here.

The chief minister felicitated Dr Atre at a function at Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan here.

Shinde presented Dr Atre with a citation and Rs 1 lakh at the programme, during which a symphony of 90 flautists was performed to mark her 90th birthday.

Speaking on this occasion, Shinde said his government was committed to promoting arts and would also promote classical music.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023