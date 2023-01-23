Live Nation CFO Berchtold to testify at Senate hearing on ticket industry issues
Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 22:01 IST
Live Nation Entertainment Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold will testify in a U.S. Senate Judiciary panel hearing on Tuesday on competition in the ticketing industry.
Witnesses at the hearing will also include top executives from SeatGeek Inc and Jam Productions LLC, according to a Senate Judiciary Committee's website.
