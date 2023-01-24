Advance booking of 'Pathaan' fantastic, I'm happy about it: Ajay Devgn

Superstar Ajay Devgn on Tuesday said he wants every film to be a superhit and is happy that Shah Rukh Khan's ''Pathaan'' is heading to record advance booking. Devgn, whose thriller-drama ''Drishyam 2'' emerged as one of the biggest Hindi blockbuster of 2022 with the earnings of over Rs 280 crores worldwide, said the film industry needs more superhit movies to revive the culture of going to cinemas post the pandemic. ''After the film (Drishyam 2), became superhit I would say, we need more three-four superhit films. Because after the pandemic things have slowed down. We need to inculcate that habit among people to come to theatres to watch a film. So let's keep our fingers crossed. ''I want every film to be super duper hit. Now 'Pathaan' is releasing and whatever reports we are reading about the advance booking it seems fantastic and I am very happy about it from the bottom of my heart,'' the actor said during the teaser launch of his upcoming film ''Bholaa''. A Yash Raj Films project, ''Pathaan'' is directed by Siddharth Anand and also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Industry experts are confident that the film will open somewhere between Rs 45 to 50 crore at the box office. Devgn is also elated about the winning streak of SS Rajamouli's ''RRR'' (Rise Roar Revolt''. The movie has won a Golden Globe for ''Naatu Naatu''. The song was also adjudged as the winner in Critics Choice Awards, where ''RRR'' was declared the best foreign language film. Devgn, who featured in the film in a special appearance, said he feels proud that Rajamouli has brought so much recognition for the Indian film industry. ''When a film works, the whole industry benefits. In the same way Rajamouli has taken the film internationally. Today we are reading reports in papers on how James Cameron and others are talking (about the film). ''Through 'RRR' our industry is being recognised, which is a big thing and we feel proud. So, I am keeping my fingers crossed that it gets as many nominations and awards as possible and it will be good for us,'' the actor said.

''RRR'' is a pre-independence fictional story following two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) – in the 1920s. Devgn played the role of Charan's father in the film.

The Telugu movie is part of Oscars shortlist in the best original song category for ''Naatu Naatu''. Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday.

Devgn's latest ''Bholaa'', which he has also directed, is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit ''Kaithi''. It also features Tabu in a pivotal role.

