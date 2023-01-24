Left Menu

Advance booking of 'Pathaan' fantastic, I'm happy about it: Ajay Devgn

Devgn, whose thriller-drama Drishyam 2 emerged as one of the biggest Hindi blockbuster of 2022 with the earnings of over Rs 280 crores worldwide, said the film industry needs more superhit movies to revive the culture of going to cinemas post the pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 14:04 IST
Advance booking of 'Pathaan' fantastic, I'm happy about it: Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Ajay Devgn on Tuesday said he wants every film to be a superhit and is happy that Shah Rukh Khan's ''Pathaan'' is heading to record advance booking. Devgn, whose thriller-drama ''Drishyam 2'' emerged as one of the biggest Hindi blockbuster of 2022 with the earnings of over Rs 280 crores worldwide, said the film industry needs more superhit movies to revive the culture of going to cinemas post the pandemic. ''After the film (Drishyam 2), became superhit I would say, we need more three-four superhit films. Because after the pandemic things have slowed down. We need to inculcate that habit among people to come to theatres to watch a film. So let's keep our fingers crossed. ''I want every film to be super duper hit. Now 'Pathaan' is releasing and whatever reports we are reading about the advance booking it seems fantastic and I am very happy about it from the bottom of my heart,'' the actor said during the teaser launch of his upcoming film ''Bholaa''. A Yash Raj Films project, ''Pathaan'' is directed by Siddharth Anand and also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Industry experts are confident that the film will open somewhere between Rs 45 to 50 crore at the box office. Devgn is also elated about the winning streak of SS Rajamouli's ''RRR'' (Rise Roar Revolt''. The movie has won a Golden Globe for ''Naatu Naatu''. The song was also adjudged as the winner in Critics Choice Awards, where ''RRR'' was declared the best foreign language film. Devgn, who featured in the film in a special appearance, said he feels proud that Rajamouli has brought so much recognition for the Indian film industry. ''When a film works, the whole industry benefits. In the same way Rajamouli has taken the film internationally. Today we are reading reports in papers on how James Cameron and others are talking (about the film). ''Through 'RRR' our industry is being recognised, which is a big thing and we feel proud. So, I am keeping my fingers crossed that it gets as many nominations and awards as possible and it will be good for us,'' the actor said.

''RRR'' is a pre-independence fictional story following two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) – in the 1920s. Devgn played the role of Charan's father in the film.

The Telugu movie is part of Oscars shortlist in the best original song category for ''Naatu Naatu''. Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday.

Devgn's latest ''Bholaa'', which he has also directed, is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit ''Kaithi''. It also features Tabu in a pivotal role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023