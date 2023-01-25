Left Menu

Golf-Reed 'not living in reality', says McIlroy after snubbing American

Rory McIlroy said Patrick Reed is "not living in reality" after the American tried to talk to him at the Dubai Desert Classic this week, a month after his lawyers served the world number one court papers at his home on Christmas Eve. Reed, who is taking legal action on different fronts since joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf breakaway series, admitted he threw a tee towards McIlroy, who had blanked him, on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 23:03 IST
Golf-Reed 'not living in reality', says McIlroy after snubbing American

Rory McIlroy said Patrick Reed is "not living in reality" after the American tried to talk to him at the Dubai Desert Classic this week, a month after his lawyers served the world number one court papers at his home on Christmas Eve. Reed, who is taking legal action on different fronts since joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf breakaway series, admitted he threw a tee towards McIlroy, who had blanked him, on Monday. The Northern Irishman said he did not see it.

"Patrick came up to say hello and I didn't really want him to," McIlroy told a news conference on Wednesday. "From my recollection, that was it. "I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve. Trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you're not going to take that well.

"I'm living in reality, I don't know where he's living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn't expect a hello or a handshake." Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, said that his affiliation with LIV Golf was the reason McIlroy snubbed him.

The LIV Series, which launched in June 2022, has lured away some of the sport's biggest names with enormous purses while those who joined the rebel circuit are no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour events. "We all know where it came from, being part of LIV. Since my tees are Team Aces LIV tees I flicked him one. It was kind of a funny shot back. Funny how a small little flick has turned into basically me stabbing him and throwing a tee at him," he said.

"It's unfortunate because we've always had a good relationship. But it is one of those things, if you're going to act like an immature little child then you might as well be treated like one."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023