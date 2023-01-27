Radhika Madan announces new film 'Rumi Ki Sharafat', starts filming

Actor Radhika Madan on Friday started working on her next feature film, ''Rumi Ki Sharafat''.

The upcoming movie will mark the actors yet other collaboration with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. She previously starred in the studio's 2020 film ''Angrezi Medium'' and ''Shiddat'', which was released in 2021. ''Rumi Ki Sharafat'' is directed by noted ad filmmaker Prashant Bhagya. Madan, 27, shared her excitement about commencing the shoot of the new film on Instagram alongside a picture of her holding the clapboard.

''The madness begins! I can't wait for you guys to meet Rumi! #rumikisharafat,'' she captioned the post. The plot details and other cast members are yet to be announced. Madan was most recently seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's crime caper ''Kuttey'', alongside the likes of Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Kumud Mishra.

Her upcoming projects include director Homi Adajania's untitled web series and four films -- ''Kachhey Limbu'' with Rajat Barmecha, Sudhanshu Saria's ''Sanaa'', Hindi remake of ''Soorarai Pottru'' with Akshay Kumar, and ''Happy Teacher's Day'', co-starring Nimrit Kaur.

