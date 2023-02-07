Left Menu

Catholic priests in Nicaragua sentenced to decade behind bars

A Nicaraguan judge sentenced four Catholic priests to 10-year prison terms on Monday, after they were charged with "treason" and "spreading false news," amid what rights groups call a growing clampdown on critics of President Daniel Ortega.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 07:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 07:19 IST
Catholic priests in Nicaragua sentenced to decade behind bars

A Nicaraguan judge sentenced four Catholic priests to 10-year prison terms on Monday, after they were charged with "treason" and "spreading false news," amid what rights groups call a growing clampdown on critics of President Daniel Ortega. Two Catholic seminarians studying for the priesthood were also sentenced to a decade behind bars on the same charges.

The six men belong to Nicaragua's Matagalpa diocese, led by Bishop Rolando Alvarez, who was arrested alongside them last August. Alvarez has been placed under house arrest while he awaits trial.

A cameraman for a Catholic television channel was also sentenced on Monday to a 10-year prison term. "We condemn these perverse actions of the regime, which violate human rights," the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights wrote in a post on Twitter.

The group also called for the men's immediate release. The Nicaraguan government and the country's Catholic bishops conference did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Human rights groups have accused Ortega of targeting critical Catholic Church leaders following nationwide protests in 2018. Ortega accused the leaders of attempting to overthrow him when they served as mediators with protest groups during the unrest that claimed more than 300 lives.

Since then, Ortega's government has expelled Catholic nuns and missionaries, closed Catholic radio and television stations, and arrested more than a dozen priests. Over the weekend, another Catholic priest in rural Nicaragua was also sentenced for treason and spreading false news in a separate trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
2
Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2

Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China ...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In Funding For Wa’Ed Ventures

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023