Boruto Episode 287 to begin covering ‘Code Arc’! Here’s what to expect

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is thrilling fans with the introduction of their newest story arc, "The Code Arc," in Episode 287, which was unveiled at Jump Festa 2023. After exciting arcs based on novel and manga material such as the "Labyrinth Game Arc" and "Sasuke Retsuden Arc", viewers are eager to see how this new installment will add a captivating twist to classic Boruto fandom!

Three incredibly distinctive and potent new characters—Code, Eida, and Daemon—will be introduced in the Code arc. Indeed, viewers of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 287 may catch a glimpse of all three.

The title of Boruto Episode 287 is "Claw Marks." Code, Eida, and Daemon will be the main villain in the storyline. The new narrative will start on February 12 in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 287, according to reliable Twitter anime news source Shonenleaks.

The Code arc will begin with the introduction of the Code or the last active Inner from Kara's ambition, which is to transcend into a celestial body by inheriting the Otsutsuki clan's will, as the preview for Boruto Episode 287 suggests. However, he requires Boruto and Kawaki to cultivate the God tree for him to consume the Chakra fruit. The upcoming new episodes will show the continuation of the storyline.

The Boruto Naruto manga's Sasuke Retsuden chapter transports readers back to the time the Akatsuki were vanquished before the Kara organization showed up. It details the brief narrative of how Sakura and Sasuke Uchiha decided formally declare their friendship.

According to Business Times, the Code arc will transport viewers back in time to the present to observe how Jigen's former apprentice adapts to life without his mentor. In the anime "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," the Hidden Leaf Village is set to get heated amid this dramatic change of events.

Konoha lost its main artillery after the battle with Jigen, which they had relied on for years. As a result of Kurama's death, the Seventh Hokage has lost its ability to tap into the Nine-Tailed Fox's power.

Sasuke also suffered the loss of an eye due to Momomshiki's control over Boruto's body, which prevented the Uchiha from accessing the Rinnegan's power. Boruto and the rest of Team 7 appear to have to up their game in order to protect their ninja world, which will be more difficult now that Code and his new allies appear to be far stronger than Jigen in the "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" anime.

Plus, after a triumphant mission, Kakashi returns to the Leaf Village and reports his success to Naruto and Shikamaru while Sakura catches up with Ino. Meanwhile, in the present day, both Sasuke and Sakura ponder when their life will finally find some peace- will the new arc show us what life has become for both Sasuke and Sakura?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 287 will be premiered on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The episode will stream in the Japanese language with English subtitles. After the release of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 287, the translated chapter is likely to release on the same day the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Pacific Time – 01:30 hrs

Australia Central Time – 03:30 hrs

Eastern Time – 04:30 hrs

India Time – 14:00 hrs

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Boruto Naruto anime.

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 6 may reveal Takemichi's strategy to defeat Black Dragon