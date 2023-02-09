Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal board 'The Underbug' as executive producers

Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on Thursday announced they have boarded the psychological horror film ''The Underbug'' as executive producers.

The movie, which had its world premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival in Los Angeles, is directed by Shujaat Saudagar and stars Fazal and Hussain Dalal in lead roles. ''The Underbug'' marks the duo's second production venture under the banner Pushing Buttons Studios following Shuchi Talati's ''Girls Will be Girls''.

Chadha said the movie, penned by Saudagar, Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal, received a great response at the recently concluded film gala.

''It was a very proud moment for us, especially because it represented Indian cinema on such a huge global platform. This is a great time for cinema as Indian movies are getting wider reach with a global audience. ''The films of this genre are quite tricky since it has a very niche audience, but since it got such a positive response it kind of says it all,'' the actor-producer said in a statement.

Fazal said he is both physically and emotionally involved with ''The Underbug''. ''The movie was made in very confused and stressful circumstances. The movie also had the added responsibilities since it was its first screening, and the first reactions were positive, it gave us a lot of confidence,'' he added.

The film, which revolves around two characters who take refuge in an abandoned house, was shot in the interiors of Maharashtra during the COVID-19 induced lockdowns in late 2020. ''The Underbug'' is produced by Vikesh Bhutani, Saudagar and Aman Mann. Besides Chadha and Fazal, Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal are also attached as executive producers.

