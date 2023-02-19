Left Menu

'Outer Banks' renewed for another season

Days before the start of Season 3 on February 23, the fourth season of 'Outer Banks' has been announced.

ANI | Updated: 19-02-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 20:22 IST
Still from Outer Banks Season 3 (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
There will be more "Outer Banks" on Netflix! Days before the start of Season 3 on February 23, the streamer announced a fourth season of the adventure series.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, at the "Outer Banks" fan gathering Poguelandia in Huntington Beach, California, the news was revealed on Saturday night. Cast members Austin North, Drew Starkey, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Rudy Pankow, and Chase Stokes stunned the audience by announcing the renewal. Also, attendees enjoyed a nine-minute sneak peek of Season 3.

"Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular," series co-creators, executive producers and showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a joint statement, as per Variety. "The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into Season 4 of 'Outer Banks.' Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen."

In an interview with Variety, the show's star Cline gave a preview of Season 3 and talked about how her character, Sarah Cameron, has changed over time. "We've seen her truly grow up a lot. She's gone from a teenager who doesn't have much of a care in the world or responsibilities to having the weight of so many things on her shoulders," Cline said. "This season, we continue to piggyback on that with a few wrenches thrown into the mix. She found this voice and she's learning how to make decisions for herself.

Season 1 of "Outer Banks" debuted in April 2020 and gained quite a fan following right away. In July 2021, the second season debuted.

