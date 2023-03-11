Left Menu

MP: Two cheetahs released into wild at Kuno National Park

Two cheetahs Oban and Asha were released into the wild at the Madhya Pradeshs Kuno National Park KNP on Saturday, almost six months after they were brought from Namibia, an official said.They had been kept in hunting enclosures at KNP until now.Oban and Asha were among the eight cheetahs brought to KNP in September last year.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-03-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 20:24 IST
MP: Two cheetahs released into wild at Kuno National Park
  • Country:
  • India

Two cheetahs – Oban and Asha – were released into the wild at the Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) on Saturday, almost six months after they were brought from Namibia, an official said.

They had been kept in `hunting enclosures' at KNP until now.

"Oban and Asha were among the eight cheetahs brought to KNP in September last year. They were released into the wild on Saturday," principal chief conservator of forests J S Chauhan told PTI. Oban was released first and Asha a few hours later in the afternoon. "Remaining cheetahs from this batch of eight will be released in the wild in a staggered manner," he said, without disclosing any timeline. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia, five females and three males, on September 17, 2022, as part of an effort to revive the species' population in India. Cheetahs became extinct in India some 70 years ago. The cheetahs brought in September were first moved to acclimatization enclosures from quarantine `bomas' in November. They were later released into hunting enclosures, officials said. Two of them are now roaming in the wild.

Another 12 cheetahs - seven males and five females – were brought to KNP from South Africa on February 18 this year. Thus, a total of 20 cheetahs have reached KNP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
3
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023