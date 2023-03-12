Left Menu

See how Yami Gautam wished her husband on his birthday

On the occasion of director Aditya Dhar's birthday, his wife Yami Gautam dropped an adorable birthday wish.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 14:29 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 14:29 IST
Yami Gautam with her husband (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of director Aditya Dhar's birthday, his wife Yami Gautam dropped an adorable birthday wish. Taking to Instagram, Yami wrote, "Happy birthday to my world."

She added a string of red heart emojis to the caption. Yami also posted a picture with Aditya from his birthday celebrations. In the image, the duo is seen twinning in black as they smile together.

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. Aditya also received a heartfelt birthday wish from Vicky Kaushal.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, "Happy birthday mere bhai," followed by multiple kissing emoticons. Vicky and Aditya collaborated for the first time in the action thriller film 'URI: The Surgical Strike' which emerged to be a blockbuster. Released in the year 2019, the film also starred Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Kirti Kulhari in pivotal roles.

The duo previously announced their second collaboration 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' which later-on went on the back burner. (ANI)

