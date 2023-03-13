Japan's Nobel Prize-winner Kenzaburo Oe dies at 88 -publisher
Kenzaburo Oe, who won Japan its second Nobel Prize for literature with books about pacifism and his disabled son, and used his fame to protest both nuclear weapons and power, died on March 3 due to old age, according to his publisher.
Oe was 88.
