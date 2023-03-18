Fast X: Everything you need to know about the epic finale of Fast & Furious Saga

Fast & Furious 10, also known as Fast X, is set to be the first part of a two-part finale that will mark the end of the beloved action franchise. Vin Diesel announced the decision to split the movie into two parts at the F9 trailer press conference in April 2021. While the plot of Fast X is shrouded in secrecy, director Louis Leterrier revealed in an interview with Empire magazine that the movie is going to be "gigantic, in terms of action, scope and emotion. You will feel all the feels. Tears will roll."

Leterrier also stated that Fast X is a follow-up to Fast Five and will introduce Jason Momoa's villain character Dante as Hernan Reyes' son. Speaking about why he wanted to return to Fast Five, Leterrier said, "I wanted to thematically explore the price of justice" by introducing a character's son.

He also expressed his admiration for the movie, calling it "easily the best movie of the franchise" and adding, "That chase with the safe, it's the greatest moment in cinema history, so we were like, 'Let's Rashomon this scene.'"

Fast X is set to kick-start the "final chapters" of the Fast & Furious franchise. The film follows Dom Toretto and his family as they face their toughest challenge yet, the consequences of their actions. Dante, seeking revenge on Dom and anyone else involved in his father's death, is "determined to shatter this family and destroy everything – and everyone – that Dom loves, forever." To stop Dante's plan, Dom and his family embark on a globe-trotting mission that takes them from Rome to Antarctica.

A new poster for Fast X has been released, which pays homage to the franchise's roots while celebrating the new characters. The poster features four cars lined up for a drag race, reminiscent of the franchise's beginnings, while the main characters, both good and bad, loom above. The cast includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jason Momoa, among others.

Fast X has been directed by Louis Leterrier, known for his work on The Incredible Hulk, from a script written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. Lin has directed five installments in the franchise and wrote F9. Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent serve as producers, with Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis, and Mark Bomback serving as executive producers.

Fast X is set to release on May 19, 2023. Fans of the franchise eagerly await this action-packed finale, hoping it will live up to the hype and expectations set by the previous films.

