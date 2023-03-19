Left Menu

Arjun Kapoor marks release anniversary 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' as film turns 2

As the 2021 film 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' completes two years today, actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated this occasion with a special post.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 14:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 14:01 IST
Arjun Kapoor marks release anniversary 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' as film turns 2
Still of Arjun Kapoor from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the 2021 film 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' completes two years today, actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated this occasion with a special post. Taking to Instagram story, Arjun dropped a poster of the film to mark this occasion.

In SAPF, Arjun played the role of a brooding, corrupt police inspector Pinky Dahiya and charmed one and all with his acting skills. Produced, written, and directed by Dibakar, the movie also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Raghuvir Yadav, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' follows the story of two completely different individuals, Pinkesh Dahiya and Sandeep Kaur (Arjun and Parineeti), whose lives suddenly intertwine. Ironically this pair of chalk and cheese are united by their mistrust, suspicion and hatred for one another. The suspense-drama explores the polarities of the two worlds. Recently, Arjun took to Insta and shared his fanboy moment as he met the former player and professional football manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink recently. In the first short video posted by Arjun, the actor is seen shaking hands with the manager. In the caption, Arjun wrote, "Finally meeting the legend! The reason why I started watching the sport @chelseafc." In the second frame, Arjun and Jimmy shared a good laugh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain
4
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023