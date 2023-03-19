Left Menu

Serendipity Arts announces open call inviting artists for residency

The Serendipity Arts is inviting artists across the country for its Arts Residency, an annual three-month artists programme in the national capital.

Updated: 19-03-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 14:04 IST
The Serendipity Arts is inviting artists across the country for its Arts Residency, an annual three-month artists' programme in the national capital. The programme, now in its sixth edition, is inviting applications from emerging artists working across disciplines. It will start on July 1 and conclude with an open studio in the first week of October.

Conceptualised as an intensive, studio-based residency for emerging artists, the over three-months residency programme provides its resident's space and resources to develop their practice, work on a new project and interact with the broader arts community in the city.

While five artists-in-residence from India will be selected by an external jury -- appointed by Serendipity Arts -- one curator-in-residence will be selected by nomination, the organisers informed.

The deadline to submit the application is April 23.

''We have broadened the nature of applications to support a wider range of practices in the arts. We believe in providing a space for artists to meet with their peers from different genres and disciplines creating and informal space for exchange for artists and the arts of the region,'' said Smriti Rajgarhia, director of Serendipity Arts Foundation and Festival, in a statement.

The programme this year, according to Rajgarhia, will also include a French artist as a resident as part of Villa Swagatam -- a project started by the French Embassy in India to strengthen collaboration and exchange.

The artists selected for the programme will participate in a line-up of peer-to-peer conversations, critique sessions, gallery and studio visits, artist talks and presentations etc, which enable the residents to explore the arts ecosystem.

Notably, the residency is only open to Indian citizens residing in the country not more than 35 years of age.

