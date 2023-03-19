Left Menu

Kiara Advani replies to paparazzo's query, 'marriage life kaisi hai?' fan finds question 'creepy'

Recently, Kiara Advani was asked by a paparazzo at the Mumbai airport, "Ma'am, Aap ki married life kaisi hai?" Kiara initially felt coy and turned her face back to the camera and then said "Sab sahi hai" just before making her entry through the gate.

Mumbai paps could surely claim prizes for asking 'hilarious' to 'awkward' questions to celebs! It's upto the celeb how he/she responds to those queries. Recently, Kiara Advani was asked by a paparazzo at the Mumbai airport, "Ma'am, Aap ki married life kaisi hai?" Kiara initially felt coy and turned her face back to the camera and then said "Sab sahi hai" just before making her entry through the gate.

The new bride of the tinsel town was dressed in a black crop top and pants. She kept her hair loose and sported no makeup look. The video, posted by the paparazzo, drew diverse comments from the netizens. "Find this question very creepy personal," wrote one. Another one wrote, "Such a stupid question, married life going?"

A few days back, Sidharth Malhotra was asked for his solo picture by the paps. "Ab main solo nahi raha," Sidharth joked then. The 'Shershaah' actor's reply left paps in splits.

Sidharth and Kiara recently appeared together at an awards show in Mumbai. The duo took home trophy for their outstanding performance in their films. While Kiara was awarded the Star of the Year for her performances in 'Shershaah', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and 'Govinda Naam Mera', Sidharth bagged the Best Actor award for his role in Shershaah.

Sidharth and Kiara fell in love with each other during the shoot of 'Shershaah' and finally, they sealed their relationship by exchanging vows at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7. (ANI)

