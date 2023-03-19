Soni Razdan wishes Alia Bhatt on her first Mother's day with an unseen pic from her pregnancy days

Left Menu

Mother's day is being celebrated in the UK on Sunday. On this occasion, actor Soni Razdan extended heartfelt wishes to her actor Alia Bhatt.

Mother's day is being celebrated in the UK on Sunday. On this occasion, actor Soni Razdan extended heartfelt wishes to her daughter Alia Bhatt. Taking to Instagram, Soni shared an unseen picture of the 'Raazi' actor from her pregnancy days on her stories and captioned it, "With every child is born a mother.. Happy Mother's day."

In the picture, Alia could be seen sitting on a couch, flaunting her baby bump and donning a beautiful pink suit. Alia tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, and the couple announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha. Currently, the 'Brahmastra' couple is in London along with their family members where Alia recently celebrated her 30th birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Ranbir, on the other hand, was recently seen in Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

He will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'. (ANI)

