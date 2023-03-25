Left Menu

Bridgerton Season 3 may get a release date following premiere of Queen Charlotte spin-off

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 25-03-2023 07:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 07:11 IST
Bridgerton Season 3 may get a release date following premiere of Queen Charlotte spin-off
Image Credit: Netflix / Official Teaser
  • Country:
  • United States

Fans of the popular historical-romance drama Bridgerton are eagerly awaiting the release of its third and fourth seasons on Netflix. While the production for Bridgerton Season 3 has recently wrapped up, fans should not expect a release date anytime soon. Due to post-production work and the promotion of the new season, the earliest possible release date would likely be in September or October, but it could be as late as November or December.

In the meantime, Netflix has announced an upcoming prequel spin-off limited series called "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" that will focus on the rise of young Queen Charlotte to prominence and power. The series, created by Shonda Rhimes, will consist of six episodes and is set to premiere on May 4, 2023.

It is unclear why Netflix has chosen to release "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" before Bridgerton Season 3, but it is likely a strategic move to keep fans engaged and interested in the franchise while they wait for the new season. Netflix is unlikely to roll out Bridgerton Season 3 without a big premiere, fan events, and promotion on all the biggest talk shows, given that it is one of the 10 biggest shows on the platform of all time.

While fans may be disappointed that they will have to wait longer for Bridgerton Season 3, they can take comfort in the fact that the production values of the show are likely to remain high. Netflix is committed to making sure that the next season of Bridgerton lives up to the high expectations set by the previous seasons.

Overall, fans of Bridgerton will have to wait patiently for the release of the new season, but the upcoming release of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" may help to keep them engaged in the franchise in the meantime. As Netflix continues to invest in the production values of the show, fans can expect the same high-quality experience that they have come to love and expect from Bridgerton Season 3.

We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new in the series. Stay tuned!

Also Read: Sweet Tooth Season 2: Latest updates in brief

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023