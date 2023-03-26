Advance booking opens for 'Bholaa'

The advance booking of Ajay Devgn-starrer ''Bholaa'' is open, the makers announced on Sunday.

The film, scheduled to be released on Mar 30, is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures.

''Ajay Devgn's definition changing action sequences, deep emotion connects and the thrilling storyline has got audiences eagerly waiting to watch Bholaa. ''After getting a tremendous response for IMAX 3D and 4DX ticket bookings, the makers have opened the advance bookings from today. Get ready to go on a thrilling journey with Bholaa from this Thursday, 30th March in 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D and 4DX,'' the makers said in a press note.

''Bholaa'' is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit ''Kaithi'', which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The story revolves around an ex-convict (Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

Devgn serves as the director on ''Bholaa'', which also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao.

