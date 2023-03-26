Left Menu

Advance booking opens for 'Bholaa'

The advance booking of Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa is open, the makers announced on Sunday.The film, scheduled to be released on Mar 30, is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures.Ajay Devgns definition changing action sequences, deep emotion connects and the thrilling storyline has got audiences eagerly waiting to watch Bholaa.

The advance booking of Ajay Devgn-starrer ''Bholaa'' is open, the makers announced on Sunday.

The film, scheduled to be released on Mar 30, is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures.

''After getting a tremendous response for IMAX 3D and 4DX ticket bookings, the makers have opened the advance bookings from today. Get ready to go on a thrilling journey with Bholaa from this Thursday, 30th March in 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D and 4DX,'' the makers said in a press note.

''Bholaa'' is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit ''Kaithi'', which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The story revolves around an ex-convict (Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

Devgn serves as the director on ''Bholaa'', which also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

