Noted Malayalam actor Innocent dies at 75

Former MP and veteran Malayalam actor Innocent died on Sunday at a private hospital here. He was 75.The actor, who was under treatment at the hospital since March 3, breathed his last at 10.30 pm. The actor-turned-politician has reportedly not been well for some time.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 26-03-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 23:33 IST
The actor, who was under treatment at the hospital since March 3, breathed his last at 10.30 pm. ''He was infected with Covid and had respiratory issues along with multiple organ failure resulting in heart failure,'' the hospital said in a release.

He was admitted to the critical care unit of the hospital and was on ECMO support.

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is a form of cardiopulmonary support where the patient's blood is pumped and oxygenated outside the body using a machine. The actor-turned-politician has reportedly not been well for some time. A few years ago, he had been diagnosed with cancer but in 2015 he announced that he was finally cured from the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

