Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reveal nicknames for each other

Ahead of the release of the upcoming Netflix sequel, the actors brought out the nicknames in a joint interview. They are "Anaburger" and "Sandalman" when Aniston asked Sandler, about the "best part of being my onscreen partner" when they costar together, reported People, a US-based media company.

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 22:20 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Longtime friends and Netflix film 'Murder Mystery 2' costars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have revealed nicknames for each other! Ahead of the release of the upcoming Netflix sequel, the actors brought out the nicknames in a joint interview. They are "Anaburger" and "Sandalman", when Aniston asked Sandler, about the "best part of being my onscreen partner" when they costar together, reported People, a US-based media company.

"Well, you certainly have a way about making life fun on the set. You're caring," Sandler told the actress. "You care about how I'm doing. If I'm enjoying my life. If I'm healthy. You do things to make my beard smell better." "When we do kissing scenes, you wait to go into the other room to scream 'what the hell was that?' " Sandler jokingly added. "And that's it, that's all I got for you, Anaburger."

"Alright, Sandalman," Aniston responded as they continued with the segment. The pair first costarred in Just Go With It (2011) before reuniting for Netflix's original 'Murder Mystery' (2019) and both returned for the upcoming sequel 'Murder Mystery 2'.

According to an official synopsis, the film is set four years after the first and follows Nick (Sandler) and Audrey (Aniston), who "are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private-eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja on his private island." (ANI)

