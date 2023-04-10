Left Menu

Kim Kardashian joins 'American Horror Story' season 12

Updated: 10-04-2023 22:35 IST
There's good news for Kim Kardashian's fans. The famous Hollywood personality is all set to join season 12 of 'American Horror Story'. On Monday, Kim took to Instagram and posted a teaser video with eerie music, along with the eyeball and blood drop emojis as her cryptic caption.

The video posted by Kardashian says that she will be joining "American Horror Story" regular Emma Roberts in the 12th season, which is coming this summer. Kardashian's video reveals that the upcoming season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will be called "Delicate," Variety reported. Roberts also posted the same video with the caption, "This summer...Kim and I are DELICATE."

More details regarding the project are awaited. Kardashian has been a TV star for over 15 years, starring on E!'s "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and now Hulu's "The Kardashians," but she has rarely dipped her toe into the acting pool.

She has a series of voice acting animation credits and has played herself with cameos on sitcoms ranging from "How I Met Your Mother" to "30 Rock" and "2 Broke Girls," and most recently, "Ocean's 8." But she has had a handful of minor acting roles: in 2008, she was part of the parody comedy film, "Disaster Movie;" in 2009, she booked one episode of "CSI: NY;" and in 2012, she appeared in four episodes of "Drop Dead Diva." (ANI)

