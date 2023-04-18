Left Menu

'The Rookie' renewed for Season 6

Popular crime drama series 'The Rookie' is all set to return with season 6.

ANI | Updated: 18-04-2023 03:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 03:37 IST
'The Rookie' renewed for Season 6
The Rookie (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Popular crime drama series 'The Rookie' is all set to return with season 6. ABC has renewed its police drama series starring Nathan Fillion in the lead role for a sixth season in 2023-24.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the series will reach its 100th episode in the next season The pickup comes two weeks ahead of the show's fifth season final on May 2.

'The Rookie' marks the third veteran series ABC has renewed for 2023-24, joining 'Abbott Elementary' and 'Grey's Anatomy'. Along with Fillion, the show stars Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O'Neil and Eric Winter in the lead roles.

Still up in the air is 'The Rookie' spinoff series 'The Rookie: Feds' as well as 'Station 19,' but talks look promising. 'The Conners' is going through its annual pre-renewal ritual because the actor deals have to be renegotiated, Deadline reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023