Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return to Mumbai after attending Cannes Film Festival

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, in the early hours of Saturday, returned to Mumbai after attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023 in France.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 06:35 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 06:35 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan (Image source: ANI/Photos). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, in the early hours of Saturday returned to Mumbai after attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023 in France. The mother-daughter duo was seen donning casual outfits.

The 'Devdas' actor wore an oversized grey and green shirt paired with black pants. She kept her hair open and was seen carrying a huge black designer bag. Aaradhya on the other hand opted for a black top and grey pants.

Aishwarya gathered all the eyeballs on the Cannes red carpet with her amazing outfit. She dressed herself in a black and silver hooded gown from the collections of Sophie Couture.

The former Miss World completed the look with ruby lips. The official Instagram handle of Sophie Couture has shared the details of the dress. The post said, "Unveiling a mind-blowing creation from our Maison, paired with lightweight aluminum details, a signature corset and crystals, from the Cannes Capsule Collection."

The PapS went crazy on the red carpet as they keep on chanting the name of the diva. Aishwarya is one of the most prominent Indian faces on the international podium, especially at Cannes. Earlier, Aishwarya's one look from Cannes went viral before she hit the red carpet. Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a green sequined Valentino cape dress. She accentuated her look with transparent block heels.

"The OG is back," a social media user commented. "The kind of bling we were waiting for," another one wrote. Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.

Besides Aishwarya, other Bollywood divas including Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chillar and Mrunal Thakur have also marked their presence at Cannes 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

